Police are hunting a suspected arsonist who tried to set fire to paper towels at a petrol station in Bournemouth in Dorset.

A man walked onto the forecourt of the petrol station at Tesco in Riverside Avenue in the early hours of Monday 12 June.

He attempted to set fire to blue paper towels at one of the pumps.

He is described as white, approximately 60 years old with white shoulder-length hair and was wearing glasses, a blue short-sleeved shirt and dark-coloured trousers.

Police Community Support Investigator Rachael Buller, of Dorset Police, said: “This incident could have had catastrophic consequences, but thankfully no fire was started.

“I am making efforts to identify the offender and would ask anyone who recognises him from the description given to please get in touch.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230090282.

"Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111."

