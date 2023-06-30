Detectives investigating a murder, after a man was found dead in a block of flats, have arrested two people .

Police were called to The Signals on New Street in Andover at midday on Wednesday 28 June where the body of a 62-year-old man was discovered.

A 36-year-old woman from Andover was arrested in Birmingham on suspicion of murder. A 43-year-old man from Aldridge has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both remain in custody at this time.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: " We continue to ask that anyone with information, or footage, that may assist our investigation call 101 with reference Op Brier.

"You can also submit information online via our portal."

