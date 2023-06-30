Police have released images of two men they would urgently like to speak to after a human placenta was found in a Southampton park.

Officers were called to the Holly Brook Park area at 8.47am on Wednesday (21 June), after members of the public found a placenta.

Hampshire Police believe the two men in the released images may have vital information that could help the investigation.

'You're not in trouble': Police urge mother to come forward after placenta found

Forensic examination has confirmed that the placenta found at a park is human. Credit: ITV Meridian

Southampton Ch Insp Marcus Kennedy said: “We continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the discovery of the placenta and now have images of these two men who we would like to speak to as soon as possible.

"We would like to stress that they are not under any suspicion or in any trouble, but we believe they may have vital information to assist our enquiries.

"We appreciate the image of the second man is very unclear, however, it’s the best we have available at this time – if you believe this could be you then please get in touch.

“Both men are believed to have been in the area on Saturday 17 June - the first man is believed to have been on Dale Road and the second man was walking up the Dale Road hill towards Tremona Road and the hospital.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Dale Road between 6am on Saturday 17 June and 9am on Wednesday 21 June, including anyone with dash cam footage along the Dale Road area during those times.

“If you saw anything that you think we should know, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, please submit information to us via 101 or online at our Public Information Portal.

Local midwives are urging the mother to come forward for help. Credit: ITV Meridian

A midwife has made a direct appeal to a mother to get urgent medical help.

Ch Insp Kennedy added: “Our priority remains to locate the mother who has recently given birth to ensure that she gets any medical treatment that she and her baby need.

“I still urge her to make contact with a medical professional as soon as possible, whether that be a GP, by attending a hospital or walk-in centre, or by speaking to any other healthcare workers."

The location has now reopened to the public.

