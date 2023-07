Around fifty firefighters have been dealing with a large fire in the centre of Hastings.

More than 50 crews are in Havelock Road, where large plumes of smoke are billowing from a derelict building.

The road has been sealed off and people are being told to avoid the area.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to the area at 4.18pm on Saturday 1 July 2023.

