A 16-year old boy has died after he was struck by a car near Bournemouth airport, police have said.

Officers were called to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Parley Lane, Christchurch, shortly after 9pm on Friday 30 June.

Dorset Police said the boy, who was from the area, died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

Inspector Craig Tatton, of the Roads Policing Team, said: “Tragically, a young person has lost his life and our thoughts are with his family at this incredibly difficult time.“We are conducting a thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances of the incident and I would urge any witnesses to please contact us.“I would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured anything relevant on dashcam footage.“We are aware that the current road closure has a large impact at the location and I am very grateful for everyone’s patience while it is necessary to stay in place to enable us to gather all required evidence.”

