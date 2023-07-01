Gatwick Express services have been suspended because of a faulty track between the airport and Redhill.

As a result, a speed restriction has been imposed

It's also causing delays and disruption to other rail services in the area.

Southern is telling passengers they can use their services instead but is advising travellers to allow extra time for their journeys.

It comes after Southern issued an amended timetable with fewer services running between 3-8 July, 2023.

It says services will be busier than usual with likely queues and delays.