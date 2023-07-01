Kent Police say they have been seeing a rising number of reports of anti-social behaviour involving high-powered water pistols.

Officers are reminding people in Swale about the safe use of water guns.

In once incident, a group of teenagers using water guns caused a nuisance at a bakery on Sittingbourne High Street.

The water damaged stock and the anti-social behaviour was disruptive to trade.

In other instances they have caused alarm and distress after being mistaken for viable weapons.

This has prompted reports of firearm concerns to Kent Police.

Water guns were used in a disturbance in a bakery on Sittingbourne High Street. Credit: Google Maps.

PS Ryan Chase, of the Swale Community Safety Unit, said "We appreciate that the longer, hotter days and approaching summer holidays may see people engaging in water fights to cool off and have fun.

"Anyone choosing to use water guns should ensure that they are not intentionally, or unintentionally, causing alarm or upset to others.

"It is a criminal offence to cause public distress with imitation firearms, so water guns resembling viable weapons must only be used on private property and not in the public domain."

Police say dispersal orders will be put in place to give officers more power to tackle anti-social behaviour and move groups on who continue to cause a nuisance.