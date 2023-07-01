The cost of charging an electric vehicle in Brighton and Hove is set to almost double.

From Monday 3 July 2023, the cost of charging an electric vehicle in the city is increasing.

Brighton and Hove Council says the cost of wholesale electricity means that the city’s electric vehicle charging operator, Blink Charging is having to increase prices.

Many charge operators across the country have already done the same or are planning to do so.

From Monday 3 July, prices will be as follows:

39p per kwh Lamppost charger - Previous cost

61p per kwh Lamppost charger - New cost

39p per kwh Fast charger - Previous cost

61p per kwh Fast charger - New Cost

44p per kwh Rapid charger - previous cost

79p per kwh Rapid charger - New cost

Brighton and Hove City Council said: "Blink Charging is, in some cases, paying more for electricity than they are charging users and this isn’t sustainable.

"We will continue to monitor price changes, and should electricity prices fall, charges will again be changed to reflect this."