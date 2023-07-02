Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Tony Green reports from Canterbury Cathedral

For a long time only assistance dogs were allowed inside Canterbury Cathedral.

But now a trial has started to allow visitors to bring their pet dogs inside until the end of August.

It's hoped the move will make the world-famous site more accessible and welcoming to visitors.

Dean David Monteith , a dog owner himself, said, “I am delighted to be able to trial this new policy for dogs, and to enable more people to visit because of it."

Visitor commercial manager Simon Yule said it was more closely aligned to how visitors experienced the cathedral in medieval times:

"Yes, for four centuries, there would have been people and animals, all cohabiting the same space.

"Once again, we're bringing that back."

Dogs are no strangers to the inside of the Cathedral, though they are usually in the form of paintings or stone carvings at the foot of tombs.

Often symbolising faithfulness and loyalty, striking examples of this are on the tomb of Joan of Navarre – wife of Henry IV, the only King to be entombed at Canterbury Cathedral – and on the tomb of Archbishop William Courtenay, who died in 1396.

The following rules will apply to visitors with dogs during the trial period:

Dogs must be well-behaved and not disturb other visitors

Dogs must be on a lead at all times

Owners must clean up after their dogs

Visitors with dogs will not be able to attend a guided tour or mini talk

Only guide dogs, hearing dogs and assistance dogs will be permitted at services

Water bowls will be available at the Cathedral Visitor Centre and refreshments Kiosk.