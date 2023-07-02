Three men have been injured after their vehicle collided with a tree, railings and a set of traffic lights in the village of Four Marks near Alton.

The incident, involving a grey Land Rover Freelander, happened on the A31 Winchester Road at its junction with Lymington Bottom Road.

Police were called to the single-vehicle collision at 8.20 am on Saturday, July 1st.

A man in his 30s and a man in his 20s suffered minor injuries, while a third man, in his 30s, sustained a broken arm. Officers investigating the circumstances of this collision would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened.

They are particularly keen to speak to a woman who may have witnessed the incident before boarding a bus.