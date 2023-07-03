Drivers on a motorway are being warned of delays after a two-car crash, resulting in a large oil spillage across the carriageway.

One lane has been closed on the M2 London bound in Kent.

Traffic officers are at the scene between J7 A2 (Brenley Corner) and J6 A251 Ashford Road (Faversham).

Drivers are being urged to allow extra time for delays and follow diversions on the route marked with a solid square symbol on local road signs:

At Brenley Corner (J7) join the A2 westbound towards Faversham

At the next junction turn left on to the A251

Head south on the A251 to J6 of the M2

