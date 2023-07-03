Firefighters remain on site after a fire involving large amounts of hay alight at a barn.

Fire crews in Kent attended the scene after reports at around 15.50 on Sunday (2 July) on Plurenden Lane in High Halden in Ashford.

At around 10.30pm fire crews updated that they will remain there overnight and the next day to make sure no hot spots develop and can be dampened down if needed.

People are still being advised to protect themselves against smoke c oming from the fire in the hay barn .

A spokesperson for Kent Fire and Rescue Service on Twitter said: "People living near to Plurenden Lane in High Halden, Ashford are advised to close windows and doors as a precaution.

"Three fire engines and a bulk water carrier were sent to the scene, where crews worked through the night to control the fire.

"Please share this advice with anyone loved ones or neighbours in the affected area, who might not have access to social media."

