Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a leisure centre in Bognor Regis.

The fire broke out in the roof space of the Arun Leisure Centre on Felpham Way.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “The 999 call came in at 2.16pm and Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Bognor, Chichester, Littlehampton and Selsey to the scene along with the aerial ladder platform from Worthing.

“Residents are urged to avoid the area for the time being to allow firefighters to work safely.”

More to follow.