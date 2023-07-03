A man had to be taken to hospital with a fractured eye socket following an "unprovoked" attack at Widewater Lagoon near Shoreham.

The 30-year-old victim was on the footpath/cycle path when he was assaulted by a man and a woman at around 8pm on 29 June.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

The male suspect is described as white, aged in his mid-to-late 30s, about 6’, of stocky build, with short black hair. He was wearing three-quarter-length shorts and no top.

The female suspect is described as white, aged in her mid-to-late 30s, about 5’8”, of stocky build, with black shoulder length hair in a pony tail. She wore a black cardigan and black shorts, and had a pink handbag.

Anyone with any information is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47230122745.