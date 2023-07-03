A man has been charged following the death of a teenage boy who died in a crash in Christchurch.

The crash, which involved a Honda Civic and a pedestrian, happened on Friday evening (30 June) on Parley Lane near Bournemouth Airport.

Police officers and the ambulance service attended but the pedestrian, a 16-year-old boy, died at the scene.

A 25-year-old Poole man was arrested and he has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving without valid insurance.

He is due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 3 July).

Police Constable Michelle Underwood, of the traffic unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the boy who sadly died at this immensely difficult time and officers are continuing to do all they can to support them.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and I would urge any witnesses who have not already spoken to police, or anyone who may have captured anything of relevance on dashcam, to please contact us.”

An 18-year-old man from Wales was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and a 39-year-old woman from Ferndown was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Both have been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Anybody with information is being asked to get in touch with Dorset Police online or by calling 101 quoting occurrence number 55230102047.

People can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

