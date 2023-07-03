A man who was found dead at his home in Andover has been named by police as a murder investigation continues.

Stuart Crocker, 62, of New Street in Andover was found by paramedics at his home address on Wednesday 28 June.

Stuart’s family has said they are "shocked and saddened" following his death.

In a statement they said: “He lived his life the way he wanted to, and no one had the right to take that away from him. May he rest in peace.”

Hampshire Police said his family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

A 36-year-old woman from Andover was arrested in Birmingham on suspicion of murder. She remains in custody at this time.

A 43-year-old man from Aldridge has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has been released on police bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Rod Kenny said: “We understand Stuart’s death will come as a shock to the community and those that knew him.

“If you knew Stuart and believe you have information that may assist the enquiry, we would encourage you to come forward and share that information.

“We continue to appeal to the wider public for any information that may be relevant to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference Op Brier.