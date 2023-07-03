A man from Oxfordshire who sold sperm whale teeth has been convicted of wildlife crime offences.

Tevita Lavaki, 50, of Mayfield Avenue, Grove, had been selling sperm whale teeth between August and September last year.

In September last year, the Rural Crime Taskforce carried out a search warrant at Lavaki’s address in Mayfield Avenue, Grove, with help from the National Wildlife Crime Unit.

Officers found 46 sperm whale teeth that had been cleaned, polished and put into packaging with prices on.

The value totalled £18,350.

Officers found 46 sperm whale teeth that had been cleaned, polished and put into packaging with prices on. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Thames Valley Police said sperm whales are listed as an endangered species and are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act 1972.

Investigating officer PC Tim Bowers, of the Rural Crime Taskforce, said: “This is believed to be one of the largest seizures of sperm whale teeth in the UK.

“So I am pleased we have been able to achieve a conviction having put Tevita Lavaki before the courts.”

Lavaki pleaded guilty to selling the sperm whale teeth and was released on unconditional bail. He is due to be sentenced on 26 July.