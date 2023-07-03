A 70-year-old man from Oxford has been jailed for a "terrifying and horrific" axe attack.

Taras Voinovich, of Islip Road, Oxford, went to the home of a man in his sixties, who he had a grievance with, in Aston Street, in July last year.

Police said Voinovich threw a brick through the window which made the victim come outside.

The victim asked Voinovich if he had seen anything, to which he got no coherent reply.

The force said Voinovich started casually rummaging in his backpack and, without warning, took a sheathed axe out of his bag and hit the victim repeatedly in the head.

The victim fell to the floor, where Voinovich continued to attack him.

The victim’s partner, a woman in her sixties, witnessed the assault and ran to her husband’s aid. Voinovich attacked her too.

Members of the public witnessed the attack, including another man in his sixties who rugby-tackled Voinovich and disarmed him.

Other members of the public then followed Voinovich as he made his escape. One tried to grab him and managed to take a photo of him as he left.

Officers attended and arrested Voinovich.

The first victim suffered a fractured eye socket and cuts to the head, his partner suffered serious injuries and the other man suffered minor injuries.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Fritha Harvey, of the Priority Crime Team, based at St Aldate’s police station, said: “This was a terrifying and horrific incident for all involved that could have been even worse if not for the bravery of the victim’s wife and the members of the public.

“Response officers attended the location soon after the attack, locating and arresting the suspect around the corner.

“The investigation was then swiftly taken on by the Priority Crime Team and investigated, leading to Taras Voinovich being brought to justice.”

A jury unanimously found him guilty of two counts of wounding with intent and one count each of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

He's been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

