Detectives are hunting for two men in connection with a string of indecent exposures near the River Medway in Tonbridge.

Officers say two women were paddle boarding when they saw a man who was naked and stood on a bridge between East Lock and Oak Weir Lock, on 25 May 2023.

The man was looking in the direction of the women before he rode away, still naked, on a blue bicycle.

As the victims travelled along the river he was reported to have been seen exposed again.

Police carried out a search of the area but didn't find the suspect.

He's described as white, aged in his 60s, around 5ft 8ins to 6ft tall and of stocky to heavy build. He was wearing a black cap and ‘Converse’ type trainers.

Police are also investigating allegations that on 5 June a man was seen exposed near Eldridge’s Lock, which is close to Hadlow Road, Tonbridge.

He was naked and carrying his clothes, and seen by two women who were walking dogs. This suspect was described as being in his 40s and of slimmer build.

Detective Constable Joe Seal, of the West Kent Vulnerability Team, said: "We have been carrying out enhanced patrols in several areas, including officers in plain clothes and are urging people to be vigilant.

"It is possible these incidents are linked to two different men, and we are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact us.

"We are also asking people to cast their minds back to last year, when a number of similar incidents were reported near areas of the River Medway. These included a suspect who was with a small brown and white dog, possibly a boxer breed."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...