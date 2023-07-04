Campaigners have said they're 'delighted' with a £185,000 funding boost which could help save a Hampshire nature reserve visitor centre.

A community group has received the money from the government's Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, to save the centre at Titchfield Haven.

The cash could be used to transform Haven House into a visitor centre and cafe with two self-contained holiday homes on the first floor.

The group has submitted their business plan to Hampshire County Council (HCC) which decided to close the facility last year despite strong opposition from residents, Fareham Borough Council and Caroline Dinenage MP.

A Titchfield Haven Community Hubs spokesperson said: "We are delighted to have heard today from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities that they have approved our bid to the Community Ownership Fund in full: £155,549 capital and £30,428 revenue.

"This is a significant and very welcome contribution to our overall assessment of £344,000 capital which we shall need, and the 'start up' revenue costs.

"We have let Hampshire County Council know this good news, which we feel is a real vote of confidence from central government in the credibility of our plans for Titchfield Haven Community Hub.

"The crucial decision still lies with the county council, of course, and more funds will need to be raised locally, but we feel very encouraged by the success of this bid."

Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport added: "So many local residents were in touch following Hampshire County Council's decision, heartbroken by the closure.

"I am delighted that the Titchfield Haven Community Hub has received government support to enable them to buy the asset, re-open the cafe as a community hub and bring this building back into use."

The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust has also put in its own proposal to manage the adjacent nature reserve.

Debbie Tann, Chief Executive of the trust, said: "We are pleased to have submitted a proposal which is progressive, visionary, and meets the county council's key criteria of long-term financial and environmental sustainability at Titchfield Haven.

"Our vision creates an exciting opportunity to develop an innovative partnership between the trust and the county council, together with the local community and other key stakeholders."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...