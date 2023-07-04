The family of a teenage boy who was killed in a crash in Christchurch in Dorset say his death has left a hole in their hearts

16-year-old Billy Lardner died in the collision at 9:37pm on Friday 30 June on Parley Lane near Bournemouth Airport.

Police officers and the ambulance service attended but he died at the scene.

Paying tribute, Billy's family said: “Billy has left a hole in our heart that we will never fill, 16 years of fun, laughter and unforgettable memories.

"The best son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, bar none.”

Officers are continuing to investigate the full circumstances of the fatal crash.

A 25-year-old Poole man was arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving without valid insurance.

He appeared at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Monday 3 July 2023 and was remanded in custody and is due at Bournemouth Crown Court on August 3.

An 18-year-old man from Wales who was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and a 39-year-old woman from Ferndown who was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice following the collision remain on police bail.

