Watch report from ITV Meridian's Mel Bloor

A homeowner from Reading says feels she has nowhere to turn, as her mortgage payments are set to triple.

Donna Williams' payment for her buy-to-let mortgage for her property in central Reading is set to rise by £800.

Because of cladding issues, she has to stay with her current provider when her deal runs out at the end of this month.

Donna says she is being offered a two-year fixed-rate which would cost her an extra £800 a month or she can move to a standard variable but that would cost her an extra £1500 a month.

Donna Williams is among many across the Thames Valley facing the same problem.

Last month, the Bank of England raised interest rates to 5% in a bid to tackle inflation but it's also pushing up costs for borrowers.

Matt Rodda, the Labour MP for Reading East, says constituents who have come to him say they are struggling to meet their monthly payments.

Father of two Paotr Snieg from Woodley has set up an online petition, demanding a mortgage shake-up.

Paotr Snieg is facing an increase of £750 per month on his mortgage payments.

Mr Snieg bought his property in 2019 through the Government's Help to Buy scheme, which now no longer exists.

His mortgage payments are due to increase when his fixed rate ends, but he'll also have to start paying interest on the equity loan which was part of the scheme as well.

An HMT spokesperson said: “The best thing we can do to help mortgage holders and renters is to drive down inflation, and we have a clear plan to halve it this year, then get it back down to 2%.

"The mortgage charter sets out targeted support measures for mortgage holders who are understandably anxious about high interest rates and the risk of losing their home.

“That’s on top of the £3,300 on average we are giving each household to help with the cost of living over this year and last.”

