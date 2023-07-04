A man was left with a fractured eye socket after an "unprovoked attack" by a man and a woman.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident at the footpath and cycle path in Widewater Lagoon, near Shoreham at around 8pm on 29 June.

The man, 30, was left with a fractured eye socket and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "The male suspect is described as white, aged in his mid-to-late 30s, about 6’, of stocky build, with short black hair. He was wearing three-quarter-length shorts and no top.

"The female suspect is described as white, aged in her mid-to-late 30s, about 5’8”, of stocky build, with black shoulder-length hair in a ponytail. She wore a black cardigan and black shorts and had a pink handbag.

"Anyone with any information about the assault is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47230122745."

