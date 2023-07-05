Play Brightcove video

Watch ITV Meridian's John Ryall's report

An 11-year-old boy from Brighton has been honoured with a bravery award for the courage he showed following the loss of his father.

Harrison Miller was just 10, when his father, Bob Miller, was diagnosed with Oesophageal Cancer in November 2020.

The Acumen People Awards recognises 7 – 17-year-olds within the local community, who have gone above and beyond, making a positive impact on the lives around them.

Harrison provided support and helped his dad throughout his treatment, telling him to rest when he needed to, as well as making memories with his dad when he was feeling up to it.

Harrison's advice to others facing bereavement is to "talk about it" and to "keep going no matter what" or as his dad would say "keep punching on".

Harrison Miller and his mum Kelly Barnett

In April 2021, Harrison set himself a task to achieve at least 7000 steps each day throughout the month, to raise funds for Cancer Research.

He said he wanted to feel like he was doing something to help.

He achieved a total of 332,439 steps in total and raised £2,630.

Harrison Miller with his dad Bob Miller Credit: Kelly Barnett

Bob battled the disease for 18 months before passing away on 8 May 2022 aged 43.

Since then Harrison has started high school, recently completing his first set of exams at the end of year 7 despite finding the grieving process 'very tricky.'

He also started kick boxing which is helping him to channel his emotions as well as continuing to do the things he did with his dad, like fishing and walking.

Harrison's mum Kelly Barnett said that Harrison has received vital support from Patcham High School since starting there in September 2022 and previously, Carden Primary school were there for him throughout his dad’s illness.

