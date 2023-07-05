A 91-year-old man has died and an 84-year-old woman has been left seriously injured after their car crashed into a wall in Barton on Sea.

Emergency services were called to a report of a collision on the A337 Christchurch Road, just before 12.40pm yesterday. (Tuesday 4 July)

A blue Honda HR-V collided with a wall off the carriageway.

The driver, an 84-year-old woman from Wootton, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.

The passenger, a 91-year-old man from Wootton, was also taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "We would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or the blue Honda in the moments leading up to the collision.

"We would particularly like to speak to anyone with dash cam footage.

"If you have any relevant information please report online via our website, or call 101, quoting reference 44230267563."

