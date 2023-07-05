A man has described his 'shock' after witnessing a motorcyclist attempting to transport a mattress on the back of the vehicle in Brighton.

The eyewitness, who wishes to remain anonymous was crossing the road on Monday afternoon (3 July) when he spotted the motorcycle, driving along with bedding attached.

Speaking to ITV Meridian, he said: "I was walking towards the Waitrose at lunchtime and I saw an elderly lady struggling with her shopping bag.

"I asked if I could help, and she said the bag was really heavy with the large milk she had just bought.

The motorcyclist has been criticised for their 'dangerous' actions transporting the mattress. Credit: ITV Meridian

"I helped her to her front door which was just off of little Preston Street.

"I then crossed the road to witness a moped carrying a mattress.

"I was in shock, as clearly this is a very dangerous thing to do.

"As much as it was a funny sight, it wouldn't have been funny if the driver had caused an accident on a particularly busy sunny day in our wonderful city."

It's not known how far the motorcyclist was planning to travel with the mattress.

ITV Meridian has contacted Sussex Police but has yet to receive a response.

