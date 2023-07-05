WATCH: ITV Meridian's report is by Charlotte Wilkins

Play Brightcove video

Sussex members of the GB Maxibasketball teams are preparing for the World Championships in South America.

Maxibasketball is a competitive category for players who are retired from regular basketball.

Sadie Mason - who was awarded an MBE for Services to Sport in 2014, and who is an ex-England & GB international (1977-95, 39 caps) now plays in the 50+ category.

Sadie started playing basketball aged 11. Over the years, the sport has taken her all over the world.

Sadie says:

“It is a movement that encourages people to continue playing basketball beyond standard Local League, National League or International League.

"Not only is it good for the soul it’s great because you can play against people of your age who are still playing competitively and it’s great for female players who often give up because of family. "

"Nowadays, it’s the same for men, too. They have the same parental issues and it’s great that when the kids are grown up you can still play competitively. “

HISTORY

In 2019, an opportunity arose for Great Britain to send teams to the World Masters Championship in Espoo, Nr nr Helsinki.

Sadie decided to get as many former female basketball players together from across the UK to represent Great Britain.

In June 2019, two women's teams competed in the Over 40+ and Over 50+ competition categories, with GB Women's 50+ team winning a Championship medal at the first time of asking. That was the beginning of the GB Maxibasketball national programme.

Sadie Mason, seen here second from the right, and some of her GB Over 50s team mates. Credit: Sadie Mason, MBE

Masters basketball is funded by its participants and receives no lottery funding. It does however have the endorsement of all home nation national governing bodies for offering an inclusive, high-quality performance programme for older players.

Team members fundraise annually to keep the programme going and deliver training and injury prevention/management.

The programme was granted an elite performance recognition in December 2020, which enabled it to continue to run sessions (in Covid-safe environments) during the pandemic.

In 2020 /2021 the programme was expanded to include male players, many of whom shared that the existence of the programme saved their mental health during the darkest times of the pandemic - not a vulnerability that many men choose to share.

Sadie says:

"It was humbling to know that we are contributing to individual well-being, whilst at the same time providing a performance platform for our older basketball community. "

In 2022, four female and four male teams competed in the European Maxibasketball Championship in Malaga, Spain and won five medals including a GOLD for the GB Women 35+ and Silver for the GB Men 35+.

GB Women Sussex players. L-R Sadie Mason, Katie Baverstock, Coach David Mason, Christie Petrucha-Rourke and Emma Parslow.

Five GB teams (Men 40+, 50+ & 55+ and Women 40+ & 50+) are now preparing to compete in the World Maxibasketball Championship 2023, in Mar del Plata, Argentina, a nation that has a phenomenal sports fan base.

The Maxibasketball movement was founded in Argentina back in 1991. The Championship is due to take place from 25 August to 3 September 2023.

The delegation for Argentina will be 75 players: male and female aged 40 to 62 years of age.

It is a huge undertaking for the older players and a huge honour to represent Great Britain. It poses a financial difficulty for many to compete, but the team are determined to support everyone to get there. A campaign has been launched to help. To find out more click here: