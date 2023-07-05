Detectives are hunting two young women after a 15-year-old boy was ambushed in a wooded area of Burgess Hill and sexually assaulted.

The teenager was knocked unconscious in the attack, waking up naked on the floor with head injuries and wounds to his body.

After removing all of his clothes the women walked off.

The boy had been walking along Cants Lane shortly before 6.15pm on Sunday 4 June, then headed through a wooded area towards the Worlds End area, when the attack took place.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Both women are described as being around 18 to 20 years old.

"One had bright red, believed to be coloured, hair, was around 6ft 3ins tall and wearing glasses. She was wearing blue shorts and a black crop top, with pink Air Jordan trainers."The second had very long white blonde hair and was around 5ft 9ins tall, with a Merseyside accent.

"Anyone who recognises those descriptions, saw anything suspicious or has any relevant video footage is asked to contact police online or via 101."

