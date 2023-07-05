A slip road on the M40 in Oxfordshire is to remain closed for several hours after a lorry carrying a large amount of water overturned, spilling diesel.

Fire crews from Bicester, Kidlington and Didcot fire station were called to the roundabout at Junction 10 of the motorway at 4:40am on Wednesday. (5 July)

The lorry carrying a non hazardous load of water, had a 'significant diesel leak'.

Firefighters, Thames Valley Police and Highways officers worked to make the scene safe.

But the road was closed to traffic due to the diesel contaminating the road surface.

The overturned lorry caused a 'significant diesel spill' on the road. Credit: Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue say the lorry driver wasn't hurt in the incident.

The road remains closed at the B4030 at Ardley to the roundabout, as well as the northbound exit slip at Junction 10.

It will remain shut for a number of hours for recovery work to take place and for repairs to be carried out on the road.

