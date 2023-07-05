A schoolboy, 12, has been left with serious injuries after being struck by a large car in a hit-and-run.

Police have been going door-to-door in Weymouth, carrying out CCTV enquiries, to try and find the car involved.

The incident took place at around 2.45pm on Tuesday 4 July 2023 when the boy was crossing Chickerell Road.

The search for the car has not yet been successful but police are looking for a vehicle described as a dark-coloured MPV or SUV.

Police Constable Chris Brolan, of the traffic unit, said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or captured anything of relevance on home CCTV or dashcam to please get in contact with Dorset Police.

“I would also urge the driver involved to contact me so I can establish exactly what happened.”

