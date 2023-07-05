A woman from Hampshire who was born on the first day of the NHS has been to meet a baby who was born today (5 July) on the health service's anniversary.

Sue Carton, from Yateley, was born on 5 July 1948 at Winchester Hospital.

On the 75th anniversary of the NHS, she met newborn Amalie Ashall at Frimley Park Hospital. She also met her mum Chelsy Ashall who is coincidentally 29 today.

For Sue, the NHS has been part of many significant moments in her life.

In 1983 she had her daughter, Sarah Tombs (40), at Frimley Park and her grandchildren Aaron (19), Lillie (16) and Mylo (18 months) were delivered at the hospital several years later.

In 2013, teams from the hospital cared for her husband Mick in his final days.

Sue said: “It’s nice to know that I’m still here and the NHS is still here after 75 years. It will be nice to celebrate our 100th birthday together in a few years too!”

Amalie, whose older brother Jaxon was born in the same hospital 15 months ago, was born at the delivery suite at Frimley Park at 5.35am today.

Amalie was born this morning. Credit: Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust

Mum Chelsy said: “I’m really pleased to be sharing my birthday with my daughter and the NHS – it’s made this such a special day!”

Chelsy lives in Aldershot with Amalie’s dad, Callum Ashall.

Both used to work at Frimley Park Hospital - Chelsy in radiology and Callum as a porter.

Staff across Frimley Health, which includes Frimley Park Hospital, Wexham Park Hospital and Heatherwood Hospital, marked the day with celebrations including NHS75 ‘Big Tea’ events and Bake Off competitions.

