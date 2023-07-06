Emergency crews are tackling a fire at a house in Faversham.

It broke out on St Mary's Road early this morning (6 July) and people living nearby are urged to keep windows shut.

Kent Fire & Rescue Service said: "People living near to St Mary’s Road, Faversham, are still advised to close windows and doors due to smoke coming from a house fire.

"Seven fire engines and a height vehicle remain at the scene, as well as the technical rescue unit, and crews are using hose reel jets and covering jets to extinguish the flames.

"KFRS' volunteer response team is also in attendance to offer advice and support to residents."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...