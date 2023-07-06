Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Mel Bloor spoke to Robyn's parents at their home in Theale

The parents of a six month old baby girl, who has eye cancer, are fighting to save her vision after the cancer spread from one eye to the other.

Amber Davies and Jack Giddings, from Theale in Berkshire, thought they were through the worst when their daughter Robyn had surgery three months ago to remove her left eye.

However, during a check up appointment two weeks ago, they were told two new tumours had been found in her other eye.

Amber Davies, Robyn's mum, said: "It's just been so fast, it was only our third check up since she's had her eye removed and there's already two more and to hear there's two not just one, it's a shock."

Robyn is adapting to her prosthetic eye and is enjoying exploring the world around her. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Jack Giddings, Robyn's dad, said: "Having to have her eye removed was a proper blow and now she's got two new more tumours so it is really hard."

Retinoblastoma is a rare form of eye cancer which mostly affects children under the age of five.

Amber and Jack first spotted an unusual white glow in Robyn's eye when she was nine weeks old.

But they say had they known what to look out for, she could have received treatment sooner and not lost her eye.

Amber and Jack first spotted an unusual white glow in Robyn's eye when she was nine weeks old. Credit: Family photograph

Amber said: "From the start you can see it in Robyn's eye, her newborn pictures on the day she was born it was there.

"People don't know what it is. We just want everybody to know what to look out for.

"If you take a picture of a child's eye and you've got one white eye, take them to the hospital, take them to the doctors, don't feel silly, don't feel embarrassed, don't feel like you're wasting their time because if someone would have pointed that out to us we'd have been so grateful."

Robyn had surgery three months ago to remove her left eye. Credit: Family photograph

The couple say more awareness and education is needed about the rare and aggressive condition.

Ashwin Reddy, Robyn's eye surgeon, said: "The problem with Retinoblastoma is even though it's a cancer, the baby will be healthy, they'll be feeding, they'll be looking fine apart from this white thing so it's easy to dismiss this as something that's irrelevant when actually could be very very important."

Robyn's doctors have treated the latest tumours with cryotherapy, which uses extreme cold to destroy abnormal cells.

Amber and Jack find out next week if treatment has been successful.