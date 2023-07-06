A female piano teacher who indecently assaulted a teenage boy at her Goring-on-Thames home in 1990s has avoided jail.

Fiona Carrier, aged 61, now of Bedingfield, Suffolk, pleaded guilty to one count of indecent assault and was sentenced to a year and two months in prison, suspended for two years at Oxford Crown Court.

She was found not guilty by a jury of five further counts of indecent assault on the same victim, following a seven day trial last month.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Leanne Moody, of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “Fiona Carrier abused her position of trust as a piano teacher by indecently assaulting a teenage boy at her home in Goring-on-Thames in the late 1990s.

“The offence was reported to Thames Valley Police in 2021, following which a thorough investigation was carried out by the force.

“During the investigation, Carrier was voluntarily interviewed and was later charged.

“Thames Valley Police will always investigate sexual offences, no matter when they occurred.

“If you are a victim of a sexual offence or have information about a sexual offence then please report it.

“You will be listened to and supported throughout the process by our officers who are specially-trained to investigate sexual offences and support victims of crime.

“There are numerous ways to contact the force, you can visit a police station, call us on 101, or leave details on our website.”

