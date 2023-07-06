Reading Football Club have found out that two of the three embargoes they were under have been lifted.

It means they have satisfied the EFL in relation to the Financial Fair play rules and the payment of loan players.

However, the club still face a transfer embargo over their HMRC reporting.

The club also faces separate charges surrounding paying player wages on time.

On Friday, the former chairman of Reading FC, Sir John Madejski, urged fans to support the club's owner, Dai Yongge, despite calls from some fans to sell up.

Speaking last week, for the first time, about the current troubles facing the club, Sir John said: "First of all, I know nothing really, I’m not privy to what’s going on at Reading FC.

"However I share the deep concerns and frustrations of the fans and my sympathy goes out to all the loyal staff, many of whom have been here for many many years and this uncertainty is very very bad for morale here and so on."