Hundreds of dead chicks have been found during breeding season - as DEFRA confirms there was an avian flu outbreak.

Dorset Wildlife Trust (DWT) said the outbreak on Brownsea Island could have a "serious impact" on future bird populations.

600 dead birds were found dead on the part of the island owned by DWT which includes the lagoon and the surrounding reedbeds and woodlands.

At this time of year, Sandwich terns, common terns and black-headed gulls come to Poole Harbour and nest on the islands in the Brownsea Lagoon.

The affected areas continue to be closed - the rest of the island is open to the public.

A spokesperson for Dorset Wildlife Trust said: "It is with great sadness that we have now received the results of the tests from DEFRA which have confirmed that it is indeed avian flu.

"The area which includes the lagoon and the surrounding reedbeds and woodlands will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

"The closure is to enable the Brownsea team to monitor and manage this very difficult and distressing situation and to reduce any risk of spreading the disease.

"The rest of Brownsea Island is still open to the public and all visitor events are taking place with ferries running from Poole Quay as normal.

"A limited pre-bookable boat service is also available from Sandbanks jetty. We are very sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience that the closure has caused and will provide further updates as soon as we can."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...