Play Brightcove video

Frank and Wilf Harris, both in their 90s, talk to Abigail Bracken about their life in farming

Thousands are expected to attend the Kent County Show which is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

The three day event from Friday 7th July to Sunday 9th July at Detling celebrates the county's agriculture.

The show's General Manager Nikki Dorkings said: "What makes the show so special is its' breadth."

The Harris brothers who are both in their 90s recall what farming was like when they grew up.

Play Brightcove video

"I was handling hundred weight sacks, right from the word go and eventually of course wheat was in two and a quarter hundred weight sacks which we had to cope with and we did!

"We never thought anything of it, you unloaded them, you'd get one on your back, I can remember before putting it on the stack in the barn running round the front of the tractor and round the other side just to show off!"

Brothers Frank and Wilf Harris started farming aged 15 Credit: ITV Meridian

Events include showjumping, dog agility events, birds of prey, judging of farm animals such as cattle and sheep as well as air displays, fairground rides and vintage tractors.

Up to 75,000 people are expected through the gates as the Kent County Agricultural Society celebrates its centenary.

As chair of the society Julien Barnes explains: "This isn't the 100th County Show, World War 2 and the pandemic plus various other events mean it hasn't taken place every year, and it is in fact the 92nd this year."

The show will reflect the changes over the decades. Doors open at 8am until 6pm and shuttle buses will run from opposite Maidstone East railway station and King Street.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...