A dog kept in the same room for nine years in her own waste, without exercise, has been rescued by the RSPCA.

Terrier cross Lexi, an "affectionate, friendly and happy" dog, arrived at the RSPCA's Sussex & North Brighton Branch in May after an inspector was sent to the unsuitable home.

RSPCA staff noticed that Lexi had a chronic skin condition and eye infection, likely caused by her living conditions.

The RSPCA said: "Lexi never had the chance to be toilet trained."

Thankfully she is now receiving treatment for her condition while waiting for an operation to correct some ingrown eyelashes.

The staff say that despite Lexi's past she is a "happy, friendly girl who likes everyone she meets" and is "very affectionate and enjoys attention".

While the RSPCA is doing its best to make Lexi's life as comfortable as possible, she has still been unable to find her forever home.

The perfect home would be one without young children and with someone who will not leave her for too long on her own.