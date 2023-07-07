Play Brightcove video

Emergency services are at the scene of a large fire at a development site.

Plumes of thick black smoke have been seen coming from the roof of the complex next to Reading train station

Thames Valley police have declared it a major incident.

People are being asked to avoid the area on Garage Street.

A spokesperson for Berkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters remain at the scene of a fire at a construction site in central Reading. All persons at the site have been accounted for."Please continue to avoid the area where possible."

More to follow...