Hundreds of people are on the waiting list to board a plane that is never due to take off - as it has been converted into a holiday let in Hampshire.

There is a two-year wait for holidaymakers to spend a night in a 1960s Boeing 737 in entrepreneur Steven Northam's back garden near Winchester.

Mr Northam said: "I found the plane on eBay as with most quirky random objects. The main drive was fun, it would be a laugh, an interesting project and there's a business driver to it as well.

"It cost £5000 which seemed like a bargain for half a plane really."

Before it was purchased by Steven, the five-tonne front section was used by aircrew for their training.

The aircraft includes most of the original features, such as stairs, a hot tub made out of an old engine hood and the cockpit.

The cockpit has a 49in curved 4K screen installed for guests to enjoy.

The original onboard toilet is also still in use.

Mr Northam continued: "I tried to keep most of the original fixtures and features in the plane. I didn't want to take too much out."

Even getting inside is an experience in itself. The doors have inbuilt electronic key pad entry for seamless access.

A double bed is located in the cargo hold and two single beds are situated within the plane's main aisle.

According to Steven, it is not just those into aviation that are hoping to stay, but also families looking for something a bit different this summer.

Steven said he thinks that his special conversion 'The Marwell Mile' will be really popular, as it transforms from a training centre to a quirky holiday destination.

