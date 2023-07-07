A learner driver crashed into a wall and then left the scene with his passenger trapped in the car.

Reece Page, 27, lost control of a Mini Cooper in Polegate Road, Hailsham in Sussex shortly after 1am on February 26, 2022.

A 22-year-old man from Burgess Hill was in the rear passenger seat and was left stranded with life-changing injuries.

Emergency services arrived and firefighters had to extract the passenger safely before taking to him to hospital.

At Lewes Crown Court, Page admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

Page was only a provisional licence holder at the time, and was not displaying L plates. Credit: Sussex Police

Page, unemployed, of Station Road, Hailsham, had attended the JD Wetherspoon pub in Hailsham.

He was given the keys of a vehicle which did not belong to him, and decided to drive away.

Then after colliding into the wall, he ran away from the scene.

Page was also disqualified from driving for five years and ten months.

Emergency services arrived and firefighters had to extract the 22-year-old man safely before taking to him to hospital. Credit: Sussex Police

Speaking after the case, PC Lloyd Archer from the Roads Policing Unit said: “Page’s actions were reckless and selfish.

“He showed no regard for his passenger who has been left with life-changing injuries.

“Outside the pub, he had been warned not to drive by a friend, and he was not given permission to drive the car.

“But he ignored these warnings, causing devastating consequences.

“He caused both himself, his passengers, and other road users a serious risk of causing serious injuries or worse.

“Page will have to think about his behaviour from his prison cell. We are pleased that a dangerous driver has been taken off our roads.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...