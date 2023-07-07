A litter of four kittens discovered hiding amongst recycling waste in a skip are nearly ready to be rehomed.

Workers at B&E Transport and Recycling Centre in Witney, Oxfordshire spotted the six-week-old kittens when they went to empty the skip.

Staff removed them from amongst the piles of cardboard and were checked over by a vets.

They have since been looked after by the RSPCA and named Olly, Felicity, Pepper and Serendipity.

One of six kittens dumped in the recycling skip Credit: RSPA Oxfordshire branch

Sharon Chrisp, operations manager for the Oxfordshire RSPCA branch, said: "They would have been so hard to spot curled up in the recycling, so it's really a miracle they were found."

"We aren't sure if they were abandoned or feral - it could be mum found a cosy quiet spot in the cardboard to set up home with her kittens or someone deliberately dumped them there.

"I am delighted to say that all the kittens are doing really well in foster care and have received all the appropriate veterinary treatment, as well as lots of love and care. They are absolutely adorable and love to be picked up and stroked".

You can report any animal to the RSPCA if you suspect suffering from cruelty or neglect, or an animal which is sick, injured or trapped and it is not safe or suitable for a member of the public to assist.

