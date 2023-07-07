The school, where a headteacher took her own life after an Ofsted inspection, has been rated as 'good' in all areas after a full inspection.

Ruth Perry, who was head at Caversham Primary School in Reading, killed herself in January while waiting for an Ofsted report which gave her school the lowest possible rating.

Ofsted inspectors carried out a full inspection of the school on 21 and 22 June.

It school was rated as ‘good’ in all areas, including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision. Safeguarding was judged to be effective.

Neil Walne, Chair of Caversham Primary School Governors, said: “We fully acknowledge and pay tribute to the work that Mrs Perry started immediately after last November's inspection and hold her in our thoughts as we thank school leaders, teachers and support staff for their tremendous hard work under extremely challenging circumstances in the last six months."

"I am also grateful to our pupils, parents and local community for being so supportive and helping the school to continue to thrive.”

