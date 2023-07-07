Play Brightcove video

Watch this report by ITV Meridian's Andrew Pate

A disabled pensioner tried to take her own life after she became "imprisoned" in her apartment for three months due to a broken lift.

Irene Eve, 84, from Romsey in Hampshire, relies on the lift at Dunwood Court to leave her house.

She can only walk short distances after being paralysed due to a virus five years ago.

Ms Eve spent her career looking after others - while working for the Ambulance service - she says she now feels she has been forgotten.

The worry - has meant she has not been able to go to sleep - in her bed. Instead spending her nights in her armchair. Credit: ITV News Meridian

She said: "It's been hell. Unless somebody straps your legs up and puts you in a position where you can't move you wouldn't understand what it's been like."

"What was the point of living like this? This isn't living. I might as well be dead."

"I want [the building owners] to come and go through what I've been through the past three months and then they'll know what it's like when you're old, which I am now.

"You've got no-one, nothing. It's the end."

Building owners say repair works will be carried out now that the part needed is on-site. Credit: ITV Meridian

Ms Eve contacted her MP about the broken lift three weeks ago.

Caroline Nokes MP for Romsey and North Southampton said: "They just need to get it sorted. Whether that's via a temporary fix with a chair lift. Or moving her into temporary accommodation.

"The reality is she's an elderly lady, she needs her creature comforts around her. So they just need to sort it out. And now."

Churchill Estates Management told us workers are on site today (7 June) to fix the lift and they have offered alternative accommodation at Dunwood Court.

"We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience caused by this lift being out of service. We have of course been working hard...to resolve the issue.

"Sourcing necessary parts has been a challenge, but we are pleased to confirm a new drive unit has been delivered on-site and lift technicians are scheduled to install it today."

If you are struggling and need support you can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123.

If you're experiencing a mental health problem you can call SANEline on 0300 304 7000

You can call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline UK on 0800 689 5652

