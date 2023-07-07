Several homes had to be evacuated in Havant due to a fire.

Emergency crews were called to Ditcham Crescent yesterday evening (6 July).

Two people had to be treated for breathing in smoke.

Firefighters say they had to tackle a large blaze in the back garden of a property in Hermitage Close, Havant.

People were asked to avoid the area due to the amount of smoke and to allow access for oncoming emergency services vehicles.

Hampshire Police said: "Police are currently assisting Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service with road closures at a fire in Ditcham crescent, Havant.

"Several residents have been evacuated as a precaution and 2 people have been treated for smoke inhalation.

"The road closures are being scaled back and we are hopeful that people will be able to return to their properties shortly."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...