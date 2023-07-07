The UK’s biggest suicide prevention initiative has made its penultimate stop on its 12-day tour.

The Baton of Hope was designed to be passed from person to person around the country as a symbol of hope for those affected by suicide.

It stopped in Brighton & Hove for the 11th day of the tour.

Suicide rates in the area are statistically higher than elsewhere in the South East and England, with an average of 38 deaths by suicide per year in the city (ONS data).

The Baton of Hope carried by people with their own inspiring stories of hope Credit: Marc Convey

Around 90 people passed the baton across the Brighton route. From the Peace Statue to Hove Town Hall and on to the pier, then to Upper Bedford Street Community Garden, Brighthelm Gardens and on to the Bevy, before finishing the day at Brighton Dome.

Many of the baton bearers have been bereaved or impacted by suicide and they shared their experiences and also their stories of hope.

The mission of the tour was to raise awareness of mental health and suicide prevention, with an aim to break down the stigma around it and get people talking.

The events also highlighted the support available and shared experiences and advice to ensure everyone feels confident to ask for help.

Credit: Marc Convey

Councillor Andrei Czolak, policy lead for mental health said: "To truly make a difference we must first break the stigma surrounding mental health and create an environment where individuals feel safe and comfortable discussing their struggles and can seek help without fear of judgement or discrimination.

“Suicide prevention requires a collective effort. We all need to be willing to stand up, speak out and take action.

“It’s only by working together that we can create a city where no one feels alone and without hope.”

The tour is complete for this year.

Whatever you're going through, Samaritans provide 24 hour support, 365 days a year. Call 116 123 for free.

If you’re having thoughts about suicide, or you’re concerned about someone else, you can download Grassroot free Stay Alive app

If you live in Sussex and you’ve been affected by suicide, however long ago, you can contact the Sussex Suicide Bereavement Support Service. Call 07376616628 or email sussexbereavedbysuicide@cruse.org.uk at any time.

