20 neglected rabbits have been rescued from cramped, overcrowded and unsanitary conditions by Margate based charity TAG Pet Rescue.

1 of 20 rabbits rescued Credit: TAG Animal Rescue

It was called by the owner of a property who had acquired the animals but couldn't care for them.

Several of the rabbits were severely poorly. One had collapsed and unable to stand, 2 were pregnant despite looking malnourished, 4 had blood dripping from sore eyes while 2 were painfully thin with abscesses and matted fur.

There were also unneutered males and females living together, signs of in-fighting and as well as infection and disease.

The charity quickly removed all the animals from the property and took them for medical attention at a veterinary surgery.

The neglected rabbits were found in 'terrible'conditions Credit: TAG Animal Rescue

It then found temporary accommodation at an animal rescue sanctuary in Kent

TAG Pet Rescue is now trying to raise the funds to cover vet costs, estimated at more than £3,700. So far it's reached three quarters of its target.

Many of the rabbits were in a seriously poor condition Credit: TAG

Some of the rabbits have been moved to an RSPCA rescue centre in Exeter. All 20 will soon be looking for their forever homes.