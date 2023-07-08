A man has been jailed for 5 and a half years for seriously injuring a 4-week-old baby on the Isle of Wight.

A trial at Portsmouth Crown Court led to the conviction of McCauley Silverthorne. The 25 year old, from Trafalgar Road in Newport, was found guilty of causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm.

The court heard the baby was rushed to hospital on 13 March 2019. Doctors discovered the child had fractured ribs.

Child services were notified which led to police being alerted.

Medical examinations discovered the baby had suffered 29 fractures in total, 4 of which related to their legs and the remainder to the ribs. In addition there were serious head injuries.

Experts deemed these to be non-accidental injuries.

A lengthy police investigation led to Silverthorne being charged on 15 June 2021.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Liam Davies, said “This was a truly horrific case involving a very young and vulnerable baby. The catalogue of serious and shocking injuries inflicted, including those to the child’s head have led to a long term risk to their health.

"This case has taken significant time and resources but shows our commitment to relentlessly pursuing criminals who inflict harm on vulnerable victims.

"I would also like to highlight Detective Sergeant Dan Hayward as the Investigating Officer. It is only through his dedication and tenacity, alongside support from colleagues that we have been able to bring Silverthorne to justice for this awful crime.”