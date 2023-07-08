A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a fire in Faversham.

Police were called to an incident in the town centre in the early hours of Thursday 6 July. They assisted Kent Fire and Rescue service as its crews extinguished a blaze.

Two people were taken to hospital with injuries.

Duncan Hornby, 59, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, as well as a charge of arson with intent to endanger life.

He appeared before Maidstone Crown Court today (8 July) and was remanded in custody.

His next hearing will be at the same court on 7 August.