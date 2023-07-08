Man suspected of starting a fire in Faversham charged with attempted murder

080723 Lib police
Man charged with attempted murder after a fire in Faversham Credit: PA

A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a fire in Faversham.

Police were called to an incident in the town centre in the early hours of Thursday 6 July. They assisted Kent Fire and Rescue service as its crews extinguished a blaze.

Two people were taken to hospital with injuries.

Duncan Hornby, 59, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, as well as a charge of arson with intent to endanger life.

He appeared before Maidstone Crown Court today (8 July) and was remanded in custody.

His next hearing will be at the same court on 7 August.

Firefighters tackling blaze at leisure centre
'Major incident' stood down after large development site fire