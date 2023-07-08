Police search for two men in connection with shoplifting incident at Boots in Hampshire

080723 Boots Shoplifting Hampshire Police
Police search for 2 men in connection with Boots' incident Credit: Hampshire Police

Investigations into a shoplifting incident at a Boots in Lymington have led police to release an image of two men they'd like to speak to.

Officers say it was reported two men entered a Boots Opticians on High Street between 3pm and 3:15pm 20 June.

Four pairs of sunglasses went missing, worth £800.

Police are asking if anyone knows them to get in contact. Information can be reported via their website or calling 101, quoting reference 44230245626.

Several injured after Land Rover crashes into tree and traffic lights
PCC 'really disappointed' at PCSO who 'refused' to attend shoplifting report