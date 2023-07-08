Investigations into a shoplifting incident at a Boots in Lymington have led police to release an image of two men they'd like to speak to.

Officers say it was reported two men entered a Boots Opticians on High Street between 3pm and 3:15pm 20 June.

Four pairs of sunglasses went missing, worth £800.

Police are asking if anyone knows them to get in contact. Information can be reported via their website or calling 101, quoting reference 44230245626.